15 nurses at Pumwani Maternity Hospital test positive to Covid-19

Fifteen nurses at Pumwani Maternity Hospital have tested positive for Covid-19, the Kenya Union of Nurses (KUN) has said.

Mr Boaz Onchari the KUN chairman in Nairobi County said that it was worrying that their colleagues had tested positive.

“I cannot tell the accumulative number of health workers at the hospital who have tested positive. But I can speak for nurses and I can confirm that 15 of them have tested positive,” he said.

Mr Onchari said that all the 15 nurses were asymptomatic and so far no deaths have been reported.

He said that it was worrying that the nurses had tested positive at the facility which is the largest maternity hospital in the city.

This comes just a few days after a doctor who has been handling Covid-19 patients died of the virus.

On Monday, 189 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the country pushing the national tally to 10,294.