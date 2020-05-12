14-year-old arrested in connection with murder of Pamoja FM journalist in Kibra

Detectives have arrested a juvenile in connection with the gruesome murder Pamoja FM journalist Mohammed Hassan Marjan who was killed last week in Kibra on his way home from work.

The arrest of the 14-year-old by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Monday comes after he was positively identified following analysis of CCTV footage.

ROBBED AND STABBED

“In a group of four others, the suspect accosted the deceased, who was heading to his place after duty at the said radio station, violently robbed him in which process they stabbed him on the left side of the chest killing him instantly,” said DCI in a statement.

The arrest comes less than a week after a 19-year-old, Juma Hussein Mohammed, was arrested in connection to the journalist’s murder after detectives from Kilimani retrieved CCTV footage from the control centre at Jogoo House. The 19-year-old is suspected to be part of a six-member gang that killed the journalist.

Detectives also said they are pursuing the other three suspects and a woman believed to have been harboring them.

On Monday, the Milimani courts allowed police to hold Mohammed for nine days since the investigations into the murder are ongoing and Mohammed is yet to record a statement.

SUSPECT LYNCHED

Police also told the court that the suspect had not been taken for mental assessment.

Marjan was killed near his home after he left the studio after hosting a night show that is centered on Islamic teachings.

After the attack, that is said to have occurred near Kibera law courts, irate members of the public conducted a manhunt and one man suspected to have been part of the attackers was lynched.

Marjan’s bag, which had his belongings, was recovered outside a house near the place where he was murdered.

The deceased served at Pamoja FM from 2016 when the station was unveiled in Kibra.