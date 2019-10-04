13-year-old schoolgirl commits suicide

A primary school girl was on Thursday found dead at Kanyariri village in Embu County.

The pupil, Grace Watiri, 13, was found hanging on a tree, in what was suspected to be a case of suicide.

Women fetching firewood in the bush in the arid Mbeere South area stumbled on the girl and raised an alarm, attracting scores of residents, among them the victim’s parents.

According to the residents, the Standard Five pupil went missing for hours only to be found dead yesterday morning.

LEFT HOME

“She left home on Wednesday evening and that was the last time to be seen alive, ” said one of the residents.

The girl’s father Benjamin Wachira said he learnt of the demise of his daughter with great shock.

“I was at home when I heard that my daughter had been spotted dead. I almost fainted when I was informed what had happened to my child” said Mr Wachira.

Moments later Mr Wachira reported the matter to officers at Siakogo police station for investigations.

County police commander, Daniel Rukanga said the body of the pupil was collected and taken to Embu referral hospital mortuary adding that the matter was being treated as suicide.

“Preliminary investigations established that the girl committed took away her life.She did not leave behind a suicide note and there we can not know why she killed herself,” she said.