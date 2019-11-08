13-year-old murder suspect rearrested after escape

A 13-year-old boy facing two accounts of murder who had run away from police custody has been arrested.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety made the announcement of the arrest on their official Twitter account.

“The juvenile who escaped Tuesday afternoon in Robeson County is back in secure custody in a juvenile facility. NCDPS officials thank all agencies involved in this search operation,” read the tweet.

According the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, he had escaped on Tuesday from Robeson County Courthouse.

At the time of the escape, the teen only named as Jericho W, was in the custody of a social services at the Juvenile court before he ran off.

According to NBC News, North Carolina law forbids law enforcement agencies from releasing photographs of children but an image of Jericho was released so that sightings of him could be reported.

He and a 19-year-old codefendant, Derrick Deshawn Hunt, are charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Jericho W. had been in custody at the Cumberland Juvenile Detention Center since October 14, 2019.

He made an appearance at the Robeson County Courthouse on two counts of first-degree murder and a robbery with a dangerous weapons charge.