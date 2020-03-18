13 Chinese turned away while trying to cross into Kenya from Tanzania

Sixteen foreigners were on Tuesday turned away at the Lunga Lunga border point in Kwale County while trying to cross into Kenya from Tanzania.

The 16 included 13 Chinese nationals and three Tanzanians and were denied entry into the country on observation of the Covid-19 prevention guidelines and escorted back to the Tanzanian point of entry at Horohoro.

They were identified as Xiao Zhanquan, Xu Shaul, Xu Duo, Lyu Xiaohua, Zhou Changyong, Jiang Chunyang, Xiao Zhanquan, Lyu Xiaohua, Wang Xiaoba, Shang Deyuan, Huang Honghui, Yang Yubiao and Cao Bingwang.

They were accompanied by three Tanzanian drivers namely; Saidi Seif Mapunda, Hassan Mohammed Makolo and Wema Ramadhani Muambeya.

“On interrogation, they said they were going for special assignment at the Mombasa Bamburi Cement Company Limited. It was established that the immigrants had not met COVID-19 guideline of 14 days self-quarantine in the country of origin since they arrived in Tanzania,” read the police statement.

Port Health officer in charge, a Mr Murage, and Lunga-Lunga border point immigration officer in charge, a Mr Kiambati, said that the 16 were seeking clearance to enter Kenya at 8:30am on Tuesday.

“However, upon further probing, it was established that they had not met the required 14-day self-quarantine in the country of origin for the coronavirus pandemic since they all arrived in Tanzania from China on March 4 and March 16, 2020,” says a police report filed at Lunga-Lunga Police Station.