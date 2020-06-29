120 new cases of Covid-19 infections in Kenya

The number of Covid-19 infections in Kenya now stands at 6,190 after 120 people tested positive from 2,221 samples tested in the last 24 hours, Health Chief Administrative Rashid Aman has said.

During the Ministry of Health’s daily briefing at Afya House, Nairobi on Monday, Dr Aman said that 42 people have been discharged from various hospitals after full recover, bring the total number of recoveries to 2,013.

HEALTH CRISIS

Meanwhile, one more patient succumbed to the virus, taking the national death toll from the virus stands at 144.

Of the 120 new cases, Dr Aman said. 115 are Kenyans while five are foreigners.

In terms of gender distribution, there were 159 male and 100 female patients aged between eight months and 92 years old.

Of the new cases, 84 are male while 36 are female.

In terms of distribution by county, Nairobi recorded 67 new cases, Mombasa 17, while Kajiado and Machakos each had nine cases. Kiambu recorded eight, Uasin Gishu four and Nakuru, Kilifi and Narok had two cases each.

INFECTIONS

In Nairobi the cases were recorded in Westlands (12), Dagoretti North (11), Lang’ata (11), Kibra (six), Makadara and Starehe (four each), Kamukunji (three), Embakasi and Mathare (two each) and Umoja (0ne).

“While this may be one of the greatest health crisis our nation is facing, our reliance and the ‘never say die’ spirit will help us overcome this just as we have done before,” Dr Aman said.

Out of the 41 counties where Covid-19 infections have been recorded, Nairobi continues to lead 3031 cases, followed by Mombasa (1445), Busia (407) Kajiado (242) and Kiambu (222).

“It’s just a matter of time before all counties record Covid-19 cases. But this should not make us panic,” Dr Aman said.

He also noted that Busia had become a hotspot due to truckers crossing the borders.