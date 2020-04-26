12 more new coronavirus cases in Kenya push national figures to 355

Kenya on Sunday registered 12 additional coronavirus cases thus pushing the overall tally to 355.

In an address to the media, the government explained that eight of the new cases are from Nairobi, and that three of the remaining ones had a recent travel history to Somalia.

“Today we acknowledge the positive steps made. We have surpassed the 100 mark of recovery,” said the Ministry of Health’s Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman.

The cases in Nairobi have been registered in Kibra (2), Karen (1), Dandora (1), Eastleigh (1), with Kasarani, South B, and Umoja each recording one case.

Aman also said that recoveries have risen to 106 with eight more discharged in the past 24 hours.

He also announced that testing of truck drivers will commence immediately at all border posts.

This follows an announcement that five Kenyan truck drivers had recently tested positive for coronavirus in Uganda.