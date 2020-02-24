11 Kenyans rescued from suspected human traffickers

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Sunday rescued 11 Kenyans from two suspected human traffickers in Nairobi’s Eastleigh estate.

The two suspected human traffickers were also arrested during the raid that followed a tip-off from members of the public.

According to the DCI, the 11 young women aged between 23-30 years were locked in a single room at Ushirika Estate within Eastleigh.

Following at tip off from the members of the public that there were several people locked in a single room at Ushirika Estate within Eastleigh, @DCI_Kenya detectives based at Pangani proceeded to the said location where in one room they found two foreign nationals namely…

/1 — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) February 23, 2020

The suspects, who are foreigners, were identified as Thabit Hanni Yaseen Radman and Faren Yassin Radman.

“Upon interrogation, it was established that the foreigners were allegedly recruiting the young women for unspecified jobs in the Middle East,” said the DCI in a statement.

They were taken to Pangani Police Station as officers continue with investigations.

The two suspects are expected to be arraigned on Monday.