10 KCSE candidates arrested after sneaking into girls’ dormitory





Police are holding 10 KCSE students from Anestar Bahati Boys who sneaked into their sister school’s dormitory in Nakuru County on Thursday night.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers said the boys who are sitting the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) broke into Anestar Precious Girls secondary school’s dormitory with an unclear mission.

They are reported to have sneaked out of their school compound in their numbers and gained access to the girls’ dormitory under the cover of darkness.

Officers from Githioro Police Station responded swiftly after the girls raised alarm.

“But not even the arrival of our men would scare away the defiant boys who kept hovering around the dormitory forcing one of the officers to fire around in the air to scare them away,” DCI said.

Even as the 10 candidates were arrested and placed in custody at Dundori Patrol Base, others managed to escape into the night.