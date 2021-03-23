10 doctors admitted to hospital with Covid-19 – KMPDU

A total of 10 doctors have been admitted to various hospitals across the country after contracting the Covid-19 while in the line of duty.

This is according to the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), which raised alarm over increased Covid-19 infections among healthcare workers.

KMPDU acting secretary general Dr Chibanzi Mwachonda asked the Ministry of Health to fast track renewal of contracts for healthcare workers to handle growing hospital admissions.

“The acute shortage of doctors across the country is detrimental to health services delivery amidst the pandemic. This month has recorded an increase in healthcare workers infection, there are currently 10 doctors admitted in various facilities across the country. This indicates the need for extra precaution by members of the public seeking healthcare services in our hospitals,” Dr Mwachonda said.

“We urge the Ministry of Health and National Treasury to fast track the contract renewal process of the 156 hired to work in isolation and treatment centres across the country,” he added.

He warned that the rising number of infections will lead to a high case load and overwhelm the already stretched healthcare system as evidenced by lack of adequate ICU units and personnel to handle severe Covid-19 cases.

As of Monday, a total of 1,130 people had tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours bringing the total number of infections in the country to 122,040.