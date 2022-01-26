Eddie Ndichu, the brains behind digital innovation

He may have hogged media headlines for different reasons in the recent past, but it doesn’t take away the fact that Edward Ndichu, alias Eddie, is one of the most successful entrepreneurs in town.

Eddie alongside his twin brother Paul boast significant contributions to the digital financial sector in the country.

Besides, they are known to be the brains behind several start-ups in the financial sector that not only help in building the economy but also create job opportunities.

Before engaging in private business, Eddie, who studied in the United Kingdom, (UK) honed his skills with successful stints in various reputable corporate organizations.

His first job was at Bamburi Cement where he worked as infrastructure and service delivery manager between 2010 and 2011.

He thereafter joined Holcim, a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, as head of innovation.

“I was tasked with coming up with new strategies and innovations that improve the company,” he recalls.

A year later, Eddie was promoted to regional head and digital banking head at the firm, a role he served until 2014.

He is remembered for designing the first moveable pop up booth in Africa.

The entrepreneur later moved to Sema Mobile Services Limited where he served as senior project lead.

In 2015, he joined SBM Bank as he Group head in the digital financial services department and led the brains behind the bank’s digital platform.

A year later, he was poached by Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) where he served as head of digital services and mobile banking.