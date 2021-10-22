Rashid Echesa, police, in brawl over woman at night club

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa appears to be in trouble. Again.

A police report released on Thursday indicates Echesa was on Wednesday night involved in a brawl at Jose Lounge and Grill in Mumias involving the area’s Officer Commanding Station (OCS).

The fight is said to have started when one of the people he was having a drink with touched a woman who was in the company of the OCS inappropriately, leading to a brawl between the two groups.

The man identified as Rajab Munyendo, who was in the company of former CS, reported to police that while they were drinking at the Jos Lounge Bar, he touched the officer’s female friend sparking a heated fight that saw the OCS damage his car.

He added that the OCS damaged his white Mercedes-Benz.

“In his malicious damage claim, the complainant stated that OCS Mwita damaged the front windscreen, right side mirror, and the rear left side lens of his Mercedes-Benz. He also alleges to have lost Sh77,000 during the incidence,” the report reads.

Police are investigating the incident touching on the politician who has brushed his arms with the law on a couple of occasions in the past five years.