East Africa Got Talent show winners await prize money, two years later

Two years after siblings Esther and Ezekiel Mutesasira from Uganda won Season One of the East Africa Got Talent (EAGT) show, they are yet to receive the cash prize of Sh5million.

Esther and Ezekiel won the top prize for showcasing their exceptional musical talent in the 2019 edition of the EAGT show that took part in Nairobi, Kenya.

The competition offered a platform for participants of all ages throughout four East African countries of Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, and Rwanda to showcase their talents.

The duo took to their Facebook page and said that they have tried to claim the money with no success.

“It is you that did vote for us, we had lost hope but by God’s grace, we won EAGT competitions. Today we still haven’t received the winner’s prize money, it’s very sad. 2 years of wait. Hey beloved ones, we are beyond frustrated. We are writing this to seek speedy resolution to the delayed release of East Africa Got Talent $50,000 cash prize that was supposed to be given to us winners,” they wrote.

The young gospel musicians explained that no one from the talent show had reached out to them to follow up on the matter. They said they have failed to honour charity promises as a result.

“Don’t get us wrong, its (sic) been such an amazing experience, very humbling, inspiring other young kids and all the amazing people we’ve met along the way. While we appreciate the platform EAGT gave us, it is their duty as well to fulfill the promises.

“This is a serious concern to us as the funds are delayed, no one from EAGT has reached out…like you recall, we promised to donate some of the money to different charities and wouldn’t want to make empty promises! Sorry, we had to shed some light on this,” they added.

Award-wining Kenyan journalist Jeff Koinange, Ugandan radio host Gaetano Kagwa, Tanzanian songbird Vanessa Mdee, and Jamaican-Rwandan deejay and emcee Makeda Mahadeo formed the panel of four judges of the show which was hosted by celebrated Ugandan comedian Anne Kansiime.

The EAGT was put together by Tanzanian Clouds TV, Coca-Cola, Safaricom, and Rapid Blue, a South African production company behind the ‘South Africa Got Talent’.