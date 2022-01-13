Drama as Samidoh’s wife supports Nyamu rival for Senator seat

Popular Kikuyu musician Samidoh Muchoki and his wife Edith Nderitu at a church service. PHOTO | COURTESY

Edday Nderitu, the wife of singer Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh, has declared her support for Karen Nyamu’s opponent in the race for Nairobi’s next Senator.

Nderitu, a mother of two, recently uploaded a picture of herself with Julie Kabogo who has announced her interest in the seat.

She captioned the photo, “My Senator (Nairobi Senator 2022)” with two heart emojis at the end.

Her support for Kabogo has surprised a section of netizens considering Nyamu is also interested in the seat.

Nyamu is unofficially Nderitu’s co-wife having sired a kid with the Mugiithi singer.

Nderitu’s political affiliation has raised eyebrows.

Susankarimi7 posted, “You have the right to support whoever you want. If anyone is unhappy about it aende akapost mwenye ana support Kwa wall yake alaa, Sisi goat wives 🐐 hatupakwi Mashuru alaa this is 2022.

However, some asked why she was not supporting Nyamu.

One of her followers asked, “Why don’t you support Karen Nyamu mukule poa hadi Hubby?

This irked Edday the wrong way as she responded, “Alikwambia tunakulanga kwake?”

In 2021, Nyamu publicly apologized to Edday for being involved with her husband leading to the birth of Sam Muchoki Jnr.