DJ Mo’s sweet message to his daughter Ladasha on her sixth birthday

HAPPY FAMILY: Gospel DJ Mo (right), his wife and gospel musician Size 8 and their daughter Ladasha Wambo. PHOTO | COURTESY

DJ Mo is celebrating his daughter Ladashabelle Wambui’s sixth birthday. The proud father has penned touching message and posted it on Instagram to celebrate the occasion.

“The love I have for you only God knows… we thank God for you, such a wonderful gift…” DJ Mo wrote.

The six-year-old has in the past wowed Kenyans with her fluent English and perfect grammar.

Born to songbird Size 8 Reborn and the spin master deejay (Samuel Muraya), the young girl has in the past been nominated as the trendiest kids in Kenya.

Ladasha’s birthday comes six days after the birthday of her kid brother Muraya Junior who has also been on the limelight since a tender age.

Ladasha has 424k followers on Instagram while her brother has 64.8k.