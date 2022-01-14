DJ Mo ‘not keen’ on TV return

TV personality Samuel Muraya alias DJ Mo has hinted at exiting TV soon.

He was responding to a question from a fan asked him who inquired as to whether he was looking up to a TV gig in the near future.

“Any TV show soon?” asked the fan.

DJ Mo responded, “Have an offer but I feel like my time on TV is over.”

The renowned disk jockey co-hosted Crossover, a popular gospel on NTV show alongside Grace Ekirapa but quit in unclear circumstances.

He took the time off the screens to repair his relationship with his wife, singer Size 8, whose real name is Linet Munyali.

The couple has been blessed with two children, but last year, in an unfortunate turn of events, had to terminate their third unborn child due to health complications experienced by the ‘Mateke’ hitmaker.

The disk jockey has been in the entertainment scene for many years now and has had a great feat in his art as a Kenyan DJ, bagging profound achievements.

After his high school studies, DJ Mo developed a passion for deejaying and took up a course in the art, after which he set out to look for a job.

He came into the limelight in 2009 after winning the Pilsner Mfalme DJ Competition. The father of two, he has also won several awards, including the 2010 Best DJ Groove Award and the 2011 International Talanta Award that have ranked him among the highest-paid gospel DJs in Kenya.

Meanwhile, netizens have for long questioned what the exact source of his wealth is as speculation rose that it can’t all be from his DJ job.

And in an interview with popular presenter Jalang’o, DJ Mo explained that only 20 percent of his wealth comes from entertainment gigs while the rest he makes from business deals.