DJ Kalonje separates from video-vixen girlfriend

Popular disc jockey DJ Kalonje, born George Waweru, has separated from his girlfriend Rachel Ogolla alias Laquina.

The spin master cited a mutual agreement in the move to go separate ways with the video vixen.

He made the announcement in an interesting format on his Instagram page, complete with a photo in which he is seen holding her hand.

“In life, all good things must come to an end, even the most amazing moments with friends and loved ones. What is important are the memories created and also the lessons learned. I would like to state that Rachel aka Laquina and I have mutually decided to each go our separate ways. With respect for each other’s future endeavors,” he wrote.

The father of two went ahead to wish his now former partner all the best in life, suggesting no form of bad blood between the pair.

“I wish her all the best in life as we both embark on different journeys.”

DJ Kalonje made his relationship with Laquina public just a year after he separated with his fiancée Sonie Kangai after a seven-year relationship.

But his new romance didn’t last half a year.

As per reports, Laquina is the one who broke up with the DJ in March 2021 but dodged all questions regarding her decision. However, their breakup was short-lived rekindled the fling.

Aside from being a renowned Kenyan DJ, Waweru is also a businessman, mixologist, audio and video editor, and father.

As an entrepreneur, DJ Kalonje owns a DJ academy and an entertainment firm dubbed Mixxmasters entertainment. He is also widely known for his mouth-watering mixes which are greatly enjoyed in nightclubs, campus events, and even matatus.