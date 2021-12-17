DJ Creme pride after reuniting with wife

Popular disk jockey Crème de la crème appears to have kissed and made up with his better half ahead of the festive season.

This is after the DJ, born George Njuguna, shared a video on his social celebrating his 38th birthday with his family at a restaurant.

“The Best Birthday Gift was definitely being around my Family. A Prayer Answered and God’s Work Made me Drop a Tear Thanks @deekingsky for making it happen,” he wrote.

The video has sparked some mixed reactions as he is seen getting emotional when family, including his two kids and wife. This has invited speculation on whether the couple reunited.

The couple has had a rather challenging year following a publicized split highlighted after they unfollowed each other on social media. The cause of the split was not immediately known.

DJ Crème is one of the most celebrated in the business, thanks to his experience in the entertainment world spanning a decade and a half. 1