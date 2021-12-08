Diplomat, singer Gilad acquires Kenyan citizenship

Singer Gilad Millo hugs his son, Omer, who is joining the Israel Defence Force. PHOTO | COURTESY

Gilad Millo, a diplomat turned musician and farmer is over the moon after receiving Kenyan citizenship.

The former deputy head of mission at the Israel Embassy in Kenya revealed the news on his social media accounts while sharing a photo holding his certificate of registration as a Kenyan citizen

The Unajua hitmaker disclosed that he applied for it six years ago.

“It has been 21 years since I first came to Kenya and six years since I applied for my Kenyan Citizenship. Now it is finally official Najivunia kuwa Mkenya #GodIsGood,” he tweeted.

It has been 21 years since I first came to Kenya ❤ and 6 years since I applied for my Kenyan Citizenship 🇰🇪 Now it is finally official 🙏🏽 NAJIVUNIA KUWA MKENYA 🥳 #GodIsGood pic.twitter.com/yz5HJA1N9O — GILAD (@GiladMillo) December 7, 2021

Gilad became a diplomat in 2003 after serving as a journalist for years. The musician served in Nairobi and Los Angeles before leaving Israel’s Foreign Ministry in 2008 and settling in Nairobi permanently.

“I’m an Israeli living in Kenya and I have been here for many years going through some transformation. Musician/business man if you will, like that pretty much,” he said during an interview with Nairobi News.

“The connection with Kenya was instant. I’ve never encountered a more open, generous people.”

According to Gilad, he was in Los Angels towards the end of his service there after serving Kenya and he met the MD of Amiran who was in LA and he was his neighbour in Kenya.

“He challenged me to come back to Kenya and join him in his business. After my service in LA I was appointed the political adviser to the PS, I told them to give me one year leave without pay and decided to come to Kenya and I have been here ever since,” he added.

Recently, Gilad bought land and ventured into garlic farming in Isinya, Kajiado county due to lack of shows following the covid-19 pandemic.

“There was no showbiz going or either gigs, so I decided to join a friend here for farming. People here call me Mzee Supa G. I am loving it. Garlic farming is what I have decided to do for now,” he told Saturday Nation.

Gilad’s love for agriculture goes beyond the few years he has been practising garlic farming. He has worked in the agriculture sector for many years.

“When I was deputy ambassador of Israel in Kenya years ago, I was involved in the famed Kibwezi Irrigation Project and gained experience working with drip irrigation through the aid agency Mashav all over East Africa,” says the Unajua singer

Later, he worked for Amiran Kenya, where he focused on youth-led agribusinesses, training the farmers on how to make profit from their farms.

“Today at Ole Raha, I am much more hands on, spending time daily learning and experiencing the crop and of course singing to the garlic as it grows,” he quips.

He is lucky that a few months before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country in March 2020, he had started the farm with a friend.