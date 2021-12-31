Diana Marua deletes controversial YouTube video

Content creator Diana Marua has appeared to delete a video in which she is heard accusing singer Willy Paul of attempted rape.

The move comes days after a Nairobi court ordered her to pull down the video pending hearing and determination of a suit filed by Willy Paul, born Wilson Radido.

The court order also prohibits anyone from sharing the video.

“The accusations labeled against me have caused me untold suffering, financial loss, and my dignity as a father, the politics in the industry are dirty and it hurts me because it’s from people I regarded as a family,” explained Willy Paul via a statement on social media.

“(The) Truth, Sun and the Moon can never be hidden Long. If you spend your time hoping someone will suffer the consequences for what they did to your heart, then you’re allowing them to hurt you a second time in your mind.”

The video titled “My untold story, Willy Paul attempted to rape me” caused a stir on social media with Kenyans sharing varying opinions.

In the 26-minute clip, Marua, wife to singer Kelvin Bahati, claims to have had a brief encounter with Willy Paul in the past where the incident happened.

The mother of two further claims the events took place before she got married to the singer.

Willy Paul has repeatedly refuted the allegations.

In the order issued on December 29, 2021, Milimani Commercial Court’s Senior Principal Magistrate, D.W Mburu, directed Diana Marua to remove a video she published on her YouTube channel.

The directive was in response to an application filed by the singer through her lawyer a week earlier.

Willy Paul said his health had deteriorated and had also suffered financial losses as a result of the incriminatory video.

Justice Mburu warned that non-compliance with the order would have legal repercussions.