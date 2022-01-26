Diana Bahati YouTube channel hacked, deleted

Content creator Diana Marua alias Diana B’s is counting her losses after her YouTube channel was hacked.

The YouTube sensation shared the disappointing news on her socials.

She says the move is a major setback as the account had since been deleted by the hackers.

“I’ve lived at peace with everyone and stayed on my lane. I don’t know why anyone would do this to me! You hack my YouTube account, change the name, and worse delete it,” she explained.

She has, however, given her fans reassurance that the matter is being handled and that her team has already reached out to the YouTube team to follow up.

“Fam, We shall be back soon stay strong team Diana. We trust and give glory to God for everything. My Management & NGOMMA VAS has started the process of contacting the YouTube Team to have this sorted! Nawapenda.”

The loss of account comes after the content creator announced she was set to release another video on the channel which boasts 600,000 subscribers.

The content creator started the channel in 2019 and has been using the platform to share her lifestyle with her fans.

She has over the years garnered a great social media following which has been encouraged by the kind of controversial content she shares and the kind of lifestyle she leads.

Previously, the YouTuber had accused singer Willy Paul of allegedly attempting to rape her, a move that caused a social media uproar and legal battle. Interestingly, she made the accusations on the deleted YouTube page but then was ordered by court to delete the video.