Diamond Platnumz, WizKid dominate YouTube hitlist

Kenyan musicians are struggling to to attract viewership on YouTube compared to their colleagues from Tanzania and Nigeria.

In 2021, no Kenyan artist made it to the top ten list of the most viewed sub-Saharan artists on YouTube, as per the stats released by the media channel.

Meanwhile, seven Nigerians grabbed the top 10 slots, with the rest being shared by two Tanzanians and a Congolese.

Here is the breakdown.

1. CKay, real name Chukwuka Ekweani – The Nigerian artist, well known for his Love Nwantiti hit, accumulated 1.1 billion views on the channel.

2. Wizkid, born Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun – The No Stress hit maker comes second on this list with 576 million views.

3. Diamond Platnumz, born Naseeb Ali Juma, is third. The Bongo star, known for hits such as Naanzaje and Waah which he sang alongside Congolese maestro Kofii Olomide garnered 452 million views.

4. Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy is fourth on the charts. The On The Low hitmaker had 413 million views. in 2021.

5. Fifth place goes to David Adeleke aka Davido, known for his Assurance hit, with 367 million views.

6. Fally Ipupa, the only Congolese musician on this list, is sixth, with 331 million views. He’s known for his Amore song.

7. Raymond Shaban, aka Rayvanny is the other Tanzanian in this line-up, fetching 266 million views. mostly from his Wanaweweseka song.

8. Adedamola Adefolahan, aka Fire Boy is eighth with accumulated 247 million views. The Nigerian song bird is known for his Peru song.

9. Chinedu Okoli, aka Flavour scooped 211 million views. The Nigerian songwriter is known for his Levels song.

10. Stanley Omah aka Omah Lay got 209 million views. The Nigerian song artist is known for his Godly song.