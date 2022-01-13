Dennis Itumbi narrates ordeal in hands of captors

Dennis Itumbi has opened up to what he says is his ordeal in the hands of captors.

The controversial blogger, known to lead Deputy President William Ruto’s messaging on the digital space, is reported to have disappeared briefly on December 34, 2021.

He resurfaced hours later and was admitted at Nairobi West hospital for days before he was discharged to go and recover from home.

The DP visited him in hospital and suggested Itumbi was kidnapped and harassed by state agents.

Itumbi, in a Facebook post, maintains that abduction was caused by his political stance.

“It is a must you change your political persuasion to match that of the ‘boss’,” Itumbi claims one of the captors told him.

“Who is the ‘boss’? he asked.

That question, he says, led to a slap, blow, and tightening of handcuffs.

Itumbi who’s has vowed to name the abductors at a later date, also says he was dumped in a forest before he was rescued by a good samaritan namely Boniface Makokha.

“The two double cabins drove off, I was surrounded by trees, darkness, and heavy rains. I was naked except for socks. First instinct was to sit down because the pains were too much and I could barely open my eyes,” Itumbi further explains.

“Boniface told me he could not take me to hospital naked. He drove to his house and got me a bedsheet then asked me which hospital I wanted to be taken to before offering to buy me a soda which I had requested for,” he recalled.

Makokha, a taxi driver, was summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to record a statement on December 29, in relation to the incident.

Itumbi’s reported abduction sparked a conversation online with many Kenyans speculating about the possible motive of the incident or even if, indeed, it did happen.

Police have announced they are investigating the incident and asked the public to avoid speculation.