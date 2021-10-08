Police detain suspected motorbike thief

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has unearthed a cartel behind the theft of motorcycles stolen in Nairobi and Nyanza before they are dismantled and smuggled to Ethiopia.

A businessman suspected to be the mastermind of the cartel has been arrested in the ongoing investigations into the well-organized and meticulously executed crime.

Jibril Hassan Edin is in custody at Capitol Hill police station in Nairobi where officers are questioning him in relation to these crimes.

Detective corporal Patricia Mwendwa of Nairobi area DCI headquarters obtained orders at Kibera law courts to hold Edin for a few days so as to conclude investigations into activities of the cartel that she said is involved in organized crimes.

One of the companies dealing in the sale of motorcycles has lost 169 motorbikes worth Sh20.3 million between January and September this year.

In an affidavit filed at the court, Cpl. Mwendwa said Edin has been luring innocent bodaboda riders to go for motorbikes on hire purchase and strike deals with motorcycle dealers that they would complete payment within a year.

He would give them Sh15,000 each to go for the motorbike then give them an additional Sh10,000 to deliver them to him in Eastleigh.

Edin would have the bikes dismantled to remove the tracking devices affixed on the motorbikes by lending agencies to evade their tracking, remove the registration plates and pack the bikes in cartons then take them to Moyale.

Companies will remain fruitlessly looking for individuals who bought the bikes on hire purchase.

Three men are in custody at Kileleshwa police station and are helping police uncover his alleged devious activities. They disclosed information to DCI leading to his arrest but his accomplice escaped.

The detective said she needed more time to record witness statements, review CCTV at one of the companies, get the sale agreements between the companies and customers, and trace more suspects.