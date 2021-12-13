David Majak back at Tusker after Sweden spell

Tusker striker David Majak is back in the country from Sweden, two weeks before the lapse of his six-month loan spell with Kalmar FF.

The 21-year-old is expected to rejoin his parent club in January and will be eligible to play in the Kenyan Premier League when his loan spell with the European club expires on the final day of 2021.

Following his return to the Ruaraka based side, it seems the ex-Mount Kenya FC attacker did not do enough to impress the Sweden-based team to hand him a permanent contract.

“Majak is already back in the country and will be turning out for us in January. His contract will be expiring this month and that is why he can’t play for us immediately,” the Kenyan club confirmed in a statement.

Before his move, he’d signed a three-year contract so that he could have a fallback plan if the deal had ended and the club opted not to sign him permanently which has turned out to be the current situation.

His return at the Ruaraka based club will be music to the ears of coach Robert Matano as the side has struggled to score despite having Tanzanian forward Ibrahim Joshua and Ugandan Deogratious Ojok in the side.

Tusker has not scored a goal in the past four matches; two in the league and the two-legged CAF Confederation Cup ties against CS Sfaxien who eliminated them on 2-1 aggregate one week ago.

In fact, the last time the reigning champions scored was in the 2-1 win versus Kenya Police on November 3. The team currently lies in the unusual 14th place on seven points from six points.

Majak broke into the limelight in 2018 while featuring for Kapenguria Heroes in the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Tournament in which he won the Golden Boot and was named the Most Valuable Player.

The forward joined Tusker in 2019 from Kakamega Homeboyz and has been a regular striker at the club.

The South Sudan national’s return could highlight a number of changes in the side with winger Boniface Muchiri joining Ulinzi Stars, and Jackson Macharia, another key player, in the final year of his contract, and Rwandan goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure who’s fallen down the pecking order said to be on his way out.