Dancehall star Popcaan confirms Kenyan tour

Dancehall star Andre Jay Sutherland aka Popcaan is the latest the Jamaican singer to confirm a working trip to Kenya.

The singer behind Everything Nice and Where We Come From hits made the announcement on his socials.

He was set to perform in Nairobi on February 26, but the event has reportedly been pushed to April 16.

Over the weekend, Popcaan shared messages on his socials of a massive crowd that attended his concert in Gambia which led his Kenyan fans asking when he would be visiting Nairobi.

Fans, in particular, joked about how he lost his iPhone while performing and now he is adding his tour schedule for a Nairobi show.

The singer said that it was finally official after many requests that he will be performing in Nairobi.

“Niaje Nairobi! It’s Official, finally a forward to 254. After many requests from my Kenyan Unruly fans, @vibesonly_ke will push the event in Nairobi to 16th April 2022. Forward out and let’s make this one another historic show!” the singer tweeted.

Niaje Nairobi! It’s Official, finally a forward to 254 🇰🇪 After many requests from my Kenyan Unruly fans, @vibesonly_ke will push the event in Nairobi to 16th April 2022. Forward out and let’s make this one another historic show! Get your tickets only on https://t.co/NmfMNIeOM6 — Popcaan (@PopcaanMusic) January 17, 2022

He will be the fifth Jamaican musician to tour Kenya in the past few months, coming after Konshens, Etana, Sheensea and Charly Black.