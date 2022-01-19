Dagorreti man charged with threatening bar owner

Moses Waweru at the Kibera Law Courts. He was charged with creating disturbance at an entertainment joint. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

A man who allegedly chased after a bar proprietor while armed with a plastic chair was charged with creating a disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace.

Moses Waweru is accused of threatening to beat up Everlyne Muthoni Wanjiru at her bar in Dagoretti, Nairobi, on January 16.

Waweru had gone to the pub in the company of another man and ordered a beer which was sold to them by a bartender.

Later on, Ms Wanjiru saw him and remembered she had warned him not to set his foot inside the bar for always making trouble.

She asked him why he returned to her bar and Waweru reportedly became violent and took a plastic chair to hit her. She ran into the counter where she took cover and raised an alarm.

Police officers on patrol responded and arrested Waweru and took him away.

He denied the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Charles Mwaniki of Kibera law courts.

The suspect was released on a cash bail of Sh2000. The case will be mentioned on February 1.