Dagoretti man on the spot for beating up love rival

Kenneth Nyoike at the Kibera Law Courts where he faced charges of causing grevious body harm. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

A man accused of physically attacking a neighbour whom he accused of having an affair with his wife has been charged with causing grievous harm at the Kibera law courts.

Kenneth Nyoike is accused of inflicting serious injuries to Victory Junior Sande at Ngando area within Dagoretti in Nairobi on November 25.

Sande was attacked outside his friend’s house when he was asleep.

Nyoike allegedly used a rungu to assault Sande accusing him of having a relationship with his wife.

By the time his friend and neighbours intervened, Sande had a swollen head and a bleeding eye.

Nyoike denied the charges before senior resident magistrate Renee Kitangwa.

He was released on a Sh100,000 bond with alternative cash bail of a similar amount.

The case will be mentioned on December 20.