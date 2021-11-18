Daddy Owen: Living alone after breakup almost broke me

Award-winning gospel singer Daddy Owen has shared his one-year journey since breaking up with his wife Farida Wambui.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the artiste said he had been an emotional wreck for the last one year to a point of questioning himself.

During this time, the singer said he went on shopping sprees and travelled widely just to prove a point to himself.

“Through the whole year I have been an emotional wreck! Living alone made it harder! Making me ask myself so many questions! Like am I a man enough? Am I poor or rich? Is all that necessary? The situation made me buy expensive unnecessary things just to prove to myself that I can! The situation made me travel far and book in hotels just to prove that I can!,” Daddy Owen wrote.

He also confessed that during period he flirted with several women, something he now says he is not proud of.

“The mental mess made me flirt with people just to prove that am still a man!!… yes a man!!! Am I proud of it? NO! I felt terrible and horrible, and anything about me flirting or anything of that sort came from me bng affected emotionally… had self doubts about myself! Did I apologise to the people concerned? YES! Did I Repent and ask GOD for forgiveness? YES! Did I cross the line?? Did I eat the fruit? (I know so many of u just want know that part…) NO! I did not eat any apple,” he added.

But one year down the line, Daddy Owen says he not yet ready to date.

“Are u planning to date soon? NO! Why?… I think such emotional mess makes people carry alot in the hearts and thats dangerous to the next partner who might be innocent.”

On the brighter side, the artiste said that one year period has enabled him to touch and transform lives through his humanitarian work, the greatest being building a children’s home for children born with disabilities.

During that time he also completed his sixth studio album titled Chapter IV.

The 10-record album was inspired by his journey as an artiste and ministry in the gospel music industry as well as his 40th birthday which he celebrated earlier in the year.