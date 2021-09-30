CS Mucheru links internet craze to deaths, vulgar content

ICT CS Joe Mucheru has urged parents to invigilate the content consumed by children on the internet.

He spoke on Thursday at an event where he, alongside First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, Chief Justice Martha Koome, and Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK) Director Mercy Wanja, launched a program aimed at protecting children against cyberbullying and accessing misleading information.

The ‘Hauwezi tuchezea, tuko cybe smart’ is a second phase campaign established to safeguard the wellbeing of children and youths while using media platforms.

“The blame lies with parents who are often negligent after giving children cell phones. It is the responsibility of all of us to fight cyberbullying among children and parents are on the dock on this,” said Mr. Mucheru.

The CS also linked dress code, use of vulgar language, fashions contrary to culture, and deaths among children with lack of limits set by parents on the sites that should be accessed by children

The First Lady explained the increase in internet usage especially during the Covid-19 lockdown period among children is the major reason why the program was initiated.

Wanja said internet usage had increased by four percent this year, attributing the increase to the desire by employees to work from home.

“The launch of this campaign is a way to protect our children online. We don’t want them to get misleading information,” said Wanja