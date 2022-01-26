Pastor Nganga urge flock to ‘avoid younger, beautiful’ women

Pastor James Nganga has again stirred controversy by supposedly advising his flock to keep off younger and beautiful women.

“Don’t marry these young women,” he was heard saying.

“Also, don’t go for the most beautiful women, otherwise, you will always be conflicting with other men. Look for someone whose beauty ranges between 10-15 percent.”

The pastor further explained that marrying a beautiful woman exposes one to conflict with other men who will be awed by her beauty, and will only stir up trouble for the man.

Interestingly, the clergyman is married to a much younger woman.

It’s not the first time the man of cloth has attracted controversy.

In 2021, he was on the spot for explaining how he would wish his body handled after he passes on.

In an explicit clip, Ng’ang’a said he did not want female attendants to attend to his body after he is dead due to how they would handle his private parts.

The videos elicited anger from Kenyans and attracted the attention of the Communications Authority which shut down his station, Sasa TV for 6 months over airing of offensive content.

The pastor renowned for being controversial and has rather unconventional ways of preaching the gospel. This, however, has earned him a vast audience and loyal following over the years in serving.