Condoms sales reduction attributed to Covid-19

Goh Miah Kiat, the CEO Karex, a condom manufacturing company has revealed a decline in the sales of the product in the past two years.

The decrease is attributed to the Covid-19 restrictions imposed by various governments, including curfews and fewer gatherings.

“The pandemic led to the closure of many secluded places such as restaurants, hotels, and motels, hence a decline in intimacy which reflected on condom sales,” he said.

Additionally, the Karex boss noted that governments in some countries played a role in the decline when they suspended condom handouts due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“A large portion of condoms are distributed by governments around the world,” he added.

Meanwhile, Goh stated that the fight against the spread of AIDS should not be forgotten even as the world focuses on Covid-19, adding that condoms are still a vital tool in preventing the spread of the deadly disease.

According to the National AIDS Control Council (NACC), condoms are proven to be 98% effective in preventing STIs and HIV.

It is estimated that every year, more than one million people acquire STIs and 80 million unintended pregnancies globally.

In the report filed by the Kenya National Condom Strategy 2018-2023 (KNCS), Kenya needs 455 million condoms annually against the 1.6 million provided by the government monthly.