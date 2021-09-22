Coming soon: Showmax’s second original Kenyan series ‘Famous’

Online streaming platform Showmax on Wednesday announced its second Kenyan original series dubbed Famous. The latest series comes just months after the conclusion of a police procedural drama Crime and Justice Season 1.

Famous will be a 10-part musical drama coming soon and exclusively to Showmax and it will touch the music industry in Kenya.

Created and directed by renowned music video director and filmmaker Enos Olik and produced by his production company, EOP Films, Famous follows three young artists – Nyota, Magic, and Nikita – as they navigate the intricate music industry in Nairobi.

In this glamorous yet brutal world, Nyota struggles to rise to stardom as she battles to overcome her sordid past. Magic, a renowned rapper and producer who has gained notoriety for his fast life and wealth, tries to take his empire to the top with his number one artist, Nikita, whose successful career is threatened by new scandals and a desire for even bigger things.

Famous stars actor and former Mr World Kenya Khula Budi (Maria) as the troubled rapper and producer Magic, with newcomers Brianna Wanjiku as Nyota and Michelle Tiren as Nikita.

Keith Chuaga (Disconnect), Manasseh Nyagah (Uradi), Ciku Shire (The Wives), Morris Mwangi (You Again), Sarah Hassan (Crime and Justice), Brahim Ouma, and Sandra Wambui also feature in supporting roles.

Well-known for his music videos for the likes of Sauti Sol, Kaligraph Jones, Vanessa Mdee and H_art the Band, Olik previously worked as a cinematographer on the multi-award-winning film Supa Modo and top Kalasha 2020 winner and Africa Movie Awards 2020 nominee 40 Sticks, and as a colourist for Kenya’s first Showmax Original, Crime and Justice, and the Kalasha-winning short film Morning After, just to mention a few.

“I started out as a music video director before venturing into other forms of filmmaking and content creation, so music has been a big part of my life and my career. Famous is a story that I personally relate to. I wanted to show an aspirational journey through the music industry and yet make it feel relatable,” he said.

Famous, which is currently in production, is the second ever musical drama in Kenya, after Groove Theory (2013), and will feature original music that Olik describes as “raw and Kenyan.”

“Viewers should expect good music, amazing visuals and a very talented cast,” he adds.

In February, Kenyan original series Crime and Justice, a gritty police procedural and legal drama premiered on Showmax. The series was a product of a collaboration between Showmax and French television channel Canal+.

The show was set in Nairobi and stared Sarah Hassan (Plan B, How to Find a Husband) and Alfred Munyua (Poacher, The First Grader, Sense8) starring as Makena and Silas who are Nairobi’s Metropol Police detectives.