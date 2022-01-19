Comedian YY newest dad in town

Comedian Oliver Otieno, commonly known as YY, is the newest dad in town.

YY and his girlfriend Marya welcomed a baby girl on Tuesday.

The Churchill show comedian shared the good news on his socials while honoring his lover’s selflessness.

He wrote: “The mother to the daughter of a King. Stronger than a Moissanite. I would have played you a song but you are holding my guitar. Thank you for pushing. I want you to choose a destination you would love to visit. Na isikuwe nje ya Nairobi (it should not be outside Nairobi) please ni January.”

The New Year blessings come months after YY disclosed he experienced a painful breakup that made him vow to never open his heart again to love.

“10th January 2018. I opened my heart and fell in love again, even though I vowed to never fall in love after going through a major heartbreak @Eddiebutita ndio nilikuwa nalala kwake juu home ilikuwa moto time ya kuvunjwa roho,” he said in an interview.

The two have been dating low-key, with only a few people aware of their relationship that had been kept away from the public.

The news of the lovebirds welcoming their first child together was received well with many of their fans and followers showering them with lovely congratulatory messages.

“Congratulations,” penned MammitoEunice.

“Congrats OG.. your gangster points are going through the roof right now,” said Jasper Murume.

“Virgins wanapeana mimba hii town! Awuoro! #UtuNaWatu #Langata1,” wrote Jalangoo.

“Congratulations bro,” said Honalinur.

“Congratulations,” wrote Kabiwajesus.

“Congratulations,” penned Nycewanjeri.