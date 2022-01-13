Comedian Njugush hits out at Kenya Power after national outage
Comedian Njugush is at it again, this time calling out on Kenya Power for what he says is rationing of power to Kenyans.
The award-winning actor, born Timothy Kimani, did a short skit besides a river saying it was time Kenyans manufactured their own power rather than depending on what he termed a failing company.
“We’ve been living on guess work. Have you ever planned a movie escapade with your girlfriend and when you’ve settled in at around 9 am the lights go off? And you know 9am lights do not come back soon. What kind of country are we living in?” he posed.
A rather disappointed Njugush made the comments a day after Kenyans were plunged into darkness following a countrywide outage.
The public firm explained the outage was caused by a fault on the Suswa – Embakasi’s high voltage transmission power line and lasted for 6 hours.
“Have you ever bought electricity and saw how much tax you have to pay for it? It is like we buy taxes with a sprinkle of electricity,” he added.
Steamer for haya pic.twitter.com/77zynrOOAO
— Njugush (@BlessedNjugush) January 11, 2022
Elated Kenyans on Twitter could not hide their joy with this brilliance and ability to divulge issues affecting Kenyans in a comic way.
Njugush's comedy is filled with entendres, allegory, juxtaposition, irony, imagination and everything that makes comedy great. Definitely top 3 of all time.
— DJ Fita (@DjFita1) January 8, 2022
How are you so witty aki? 😳💀 Thank you for your brilliance, Njugush. 👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/wSSKSohzkD
— Miss Rachel (@RakeriSays) January 6, 2022
Actually, I hope they hear what Njugush is saying. https://t.co/aGbCgzbrYh
— Eredi_esq (@Digzisaac) January 11, 2022
I was minding my business then Njugush happened @KenyaPower_Care. We are cognizant that you actually dont care, whatsoever, about excellence and service delivery. But for once, please give a damn shit about consistency and efficiency pic.twitter.com/10VcAkNYoI
— Obino Nyambane™️ (@obinoNyambane_) January 11, 2022
Njugush's delivery really is top tier.
His skits manage to be as thought provoking as they are funny.👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
— Audi (@audi_robert) January 11, 2022
@KenyaPower_Care Njugush ameongea for the 50 millions Kenyans… https://t.co/kqxRWLZSmj
— Jhoki Kenya🇰🇪 (@jhokiAnita) January 12, 2022
njugush has relayed the message comically.. but now its us to demand that its UNACCEPTABLE for this to be happening in our country at this age, considering the taxes sprinkled with some small electricity https://t.co/21Cb7qmpdU
— Saka 🐐 (@andre__gunner) January 11, 2022