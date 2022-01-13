Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

ChillaxGeneralHashtagMust ReadNewsWhat's Hot

Comedian Njugush hits out at Kenya Power after national outage

By Wangu Kanuri January 13th, 2022 1 min read

Comedian Njugush is at it again, this time calling out on Kenya Power for what he says is rationing of power to Kenyans.

The award-winning actor, born Timothy Kimani, did a short skit besides a river saying it was time Kenyans manufactured their own power rather than depending on what he termed a failing company.

Related Stories

“We’ve been living on guess work. Have you ever planned a movie escapade with your girlfriend and when you’ve settled in at around 9 am the lights go off? And you know 9am lights do not come back soon. What kind of country are we living in?” he posed.

A rather disappointed Njugush made the comments a day after Kenyans were plunged into darkness following a countrywide outage.

The public firm explained the outage was caused by a fault on the Suswa – Embakasi’s high voltage transmission power line and lasted for 6 hours.

“Have you ever bought electricity and saw how much tax you have to pay for it? It is like we buy taxes with a sprinkle of electricity,” he added.

Elated Kenyans on Twitter could not hide their joy with this brilliance and ability to divulge issues affecting Kenyans in a comic way.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Nigeria lifts Twitter ban after 7 months