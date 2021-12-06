Comedian Mulamwah’s ‘girlfriend’ confirms split

Comedian Kendrick Mulamwah’s girlfriend Carol Sonnie has confirmed the couple’s amicable split.

Via a lengthy message she posted on Instagram, Sonnie announced the ex-love birds had partner ways amicably and devoid of public drama.

She also appreciated the love and support from fans during and after the end of the four-year relationship but stopped sharing the reasons behind this decision.

“This is to make it clear that Mulamwa and I are no longer together. We both agreed and decided to part ways for reasons best known to us,” she said.

She’s also thanked him for allowing her to be part of his life, adding she would forever treasure the memories they created.

“In your next step in life, I wish you nothing but the best. Keep winning and God bless every step of your life.”

The message is hardly surprising, coming days after the couple unfollowed each other on the social media platform, raising speculation.

Also, this is the second time the duo has publicly announced they are no longer an item.

In 2020, Mulamwah announced the end of their relationship and attributed the decision to unfulfilled expectations.

The break-up turned out to be short-lived as the two reunited early months later.

The fresh break-up also comes amid suggestions the celebrity couple could be chasing clout considering she shared no word on how they intend to co-parent their two-month-old baby, Keilah Oyando.