Comedian Mulamwa reveals daughter’s face

Comedian David Oyando, popularly known as Mulamwah, and his girlfriend Caroline Muthoni, alias Carrol Sonie, have revealed their daughter’s face for the first time.

The couple welcomed their baby Keilah Oyando in September.

The two shared a beautiful picture of Oyando speaking in something like a manger.

Mulamwah captioned it, “The queen herself Keilah Oyando . Today, allow me to browse with my bundle of joy. Words cant explain how exquisite she is. My life changed the moment you arrived. Your interests will always come first. Wishing you a long life of prosperity and success. Thanks, Carrol Sonie for this amazing gift. I love you all 💕. Baraka.”

Sonie on the other hand captioned, “ Ladies and Gents…HER @keilah_oyando ♥️. My sponyo looking like a shnack😋 I love you so much baby🥰. @mulamwah look at what we created 🥰♥️.”

When Oyando was born, Mulamwah, said that the arrival of his daughter is the best thing that has ever happened to his young family, and thank God for the blessing.

“And it’s a girl. A miracle just arrived …Words can’t express the feeling ♥️, it’s the best thing to ever happen to our life, welcome sweetie Keilah Oyando . Thanks dear @carrol_sonie for this amazing gift. You are such a strong woman to pull this through despite everything we’ve been through . Thank you all for wishing us well and keeping us in your prayers . Asanteni sana . She is cute , can’t wait for someday to show her to the world , and have a dad daughter talk . PROUD DAD I AM . All thanks to GOD . 🙏 “ shared Mulamwah.

Last year the couple lost a pregnancy and Mulamwah revealed that he had to go through counselling to get through that time.

“Of course our daughter is not a replacement since a loss is a loss, but it feels good,” he said.

He also revealed that he want to be the best Dad and ensure that his daughter gets all she deserves.