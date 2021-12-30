Comedian Akuku Danger taken ill

Comedian Mannerson Oduor Ochieng, popularly known as Akuku Danger, is unwell and receiving treatment at Nairobi Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

News of the Churchill show funnyman’s medical situation was shared by actress Sandra Dacha, who is popularly known by the stage name Silprosa.

She asked Kenyans to pray for him.

“Akuku danger my babe is seriously sick. He is currently in the ICU. Your prayers will go a long way. Please help me pray for my baby.” She wrote.

She did not reveal what was ailing him but a close source told Nairobi News he had an infection on his lungs.

Kenyans have wished him a quick and complete recovery.

Nyce Wanjeri commented, “It is well in Jesus name.

Sleepy David posted, “Get well Bruv🙏

Milly Wambo added, “Wishing him quick recovery and praying for him may God heal him. Amen.

Estas Davin added, “Only prayers my sister, don’t warry believe in Jesus name 🙏🙏🙏🙏.

Lucie Kags wrote, “May he receive healing from above. Be well soon @itsakukudanger.