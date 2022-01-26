Join our Telegram Channel
Comedian Akuku Danger detained at hospital, pleads for assistance

By Keshi Ndirangu January 26th, 2022 1 min read

A fundraiser has been organized to aid in offsetting Comedian Mannerson Oduor Ochieng’s medical bills.

The funny man, popularly known as Akuku Danger, has been in hospital for the past month and has since accumulated a bill worth Sh2 million.

Actress Sandra Dacha, who has been coordinating the actor’s treatment, explained the fundraiser is set for the Kenya National Theatre.

“LET’S GET AKUKU DANGER HOME‼️‼️ Pending hospital bill of 2M. We shall have a fundraiser on Thursday, the 27th, at the Kenya National Theatre at 5pm. Come one come all. Tell a friend to tell a friend. Mchanga Paybill: 891300 Account No. AKUKU,” she posted.

The comedian was born with Sickle Cell Anemia, a chronic condition which lasts through a person’s lifetime was discharged from the hospital but has been detained until he clears the bill.

Dacha also uploaded a video of the comedian walking in the corridors of the hospital.

 

 

 

