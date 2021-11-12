City lawyer charged with stealing Sh1 million from client

Lawyer Victor Kiriama Nyamboga in court when he was charged with stealing Sh962,927 from an Insurance Company…Photo/RICHARD MUNGUTI

A city lawyer has been charged with stealing about a million shillings from an insurer, claiming it was compensation for his two clients.

Victor Kiriama Nyamboga denied four counts of conspiracy to commit a felony, theft, and making a document without authority when he appeared before a Milimani law courts chief magistrate Susan Shitubi.

Nyamboga, who was represented by two advocates was accused of committing the offences between June 30, 2019, and December 23, 2020, at the Lawfirm of Makaka and Kiriamana Advocates with offices at Bruce House Nairobi.

He was charged with conspiring jointly with others not before the court to commit a felony and that he stole Sh962,027 the property of Heritage Insurance Company.

Nyamboga denied that on December 12 2020 at the Heritage Insurance Company situated along Professional Way Nairobi he stole Sh962,027 the property of the insurer.

On June 30,2019 the advocate was accused of stealing a Civil Suit Filer No6569 of 2014 valued at Sh60,000 from the Lawfirm of Shem Kebogo in Westlands Nairobi.

The last count against the advocate was that he forged instructions to lodge a claim for personal injury alleging it was a genuine document signed by Nicholas Wambua and Petronila Syombua.

The lawyer prayed to be freed on a reasonable bail terms given that, “he is an advocate of the high court and understands very well what entails to be freed on bond.”

Nyamboga also prayed to have the matter referred to the Disciplinary Committee of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) for adjudication as a disciplinary issue.

But state prosecutor Ms Alice Mathangani did not oppose the bail plea.

She however asked the court to consider the amount allegedly stolen from the Insurer and pronounce terms commensurate with the amounts allegedly stolen.

Ms Mathangani opposed the case being referred to the LSK disciplinary committee saying “it has mutated from a disciplinary issue to a criminal matter which the court is seized of.”

Ms Shitubi reserved bail determination until Wednesday (November 10) then placed the advocate in police custody.