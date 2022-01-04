Churchill, Prof Hamo confirm Akuku Danger’s ailment

Churchill show comedian Mannerson Oduor Ochieng, commonly known as Akuku Danger has been diagnosed with sickle-cell anaemia, his employer Daniel ‘Churchill’ Ndambuki confirmed.

Ndambuki added that the funnyman has battled with the ailment for a while now.

“Akuku Danger was born with Sickle Cell Anaemia, which means he is always in and out of the hospital. Being able to come here and entertain you has kept him going. Imagine being told you have a year to live,” said Churchill during his New Year’s Eve show at Garden City.

Last week, Akuku needed financial support to access treatment at the Nairobi West Hospital.

Kenyans joined in to wish him a quick recovery after a photo of him appearing frail on a hospital bed made the rounds on social media.

Fellow comedian Herman Kago alias Prof Hamo also confirmed that his colleague was unwell and in pain.

“Many are the days he (Akuku Danger) stood on the Churchill Show stage to make Kenyans laugh while he needed the joy. He is a fighter, and I believe that God will heal him,” Hamo wrote on a social media post where he also asked Kenyans for support.

The World Health Organization describes sickle-cell anaemia as a common genetic condition caused by a hemoglobin disorder.

Haemoglobin disorders are inherited blood diseases that affect the quality or amount of haemoglobin and the capacity to carry oxygen around the body.