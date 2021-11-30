Churchill Live Show is back

Churchill Live is back.

Fans of this live weekly production, which brings together several comedians can now look forward to rib-cracking jokes and laughter after a two-year hiatus of the famed show.

Nairobi News understands the show is not only back, but also that it has been rebranded to Big Laughs by Churchill.

Churchill Show which airs on NTV every Sunday night was one of the events that borne the brunt of the ban by the government on public gatherings in a bid to tame the coronavirus outbreak last year.

Since, the show host and brainchild namely Churchill, born Daniel Ndambuki, was forced to rejig the show that brought together dozens of comedians to entertain hundreds of fans.

He replaced that event with the Churchill my journey show where he now does sit-down interviews with personalities to share their life experiences.

The cancellation not only left a dent in many comedians’ pockets but also made several of his employees, including the camera crew, production team, and artists, jobless.

Laugh Industry’s Ken Waudo made the announcement of the return public saying that after a long two years of covid restrictions, your favorite smile, pomp, and laughter is back with new and fresh comedians. “Let’s laugh again. Big Laughs by Churchill on Sunday, December 5 at quiver lounge.”

The comedian is also over the moon as he prepares to be back on stage for the first time in months. “There are feelings you can’t explain, this is one of those. Back on stage!”

“The skits on social media have become part of our daily life’s and it’s good to see new talents and content every day. That’s why we’ve incorporated them in our next season. All in all, we Thank God to be back doing what we love,” he added.

The comedian and his team are yet to confirm if they will keep both shows or he will drop one.

King’ang’i, also an emcee and radio host, is among those most hit by the pandemic ever since the government banned entertainment-related gatherings in March of 2020.