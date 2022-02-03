Chiloba tells journalists eyeing political seats to resign

Former IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba when he appeared before Select committees of both Senate and National Assembly at County Hall on October 5, 2017. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK) Director General Ezra Chiloba has urged media staff directly linked to political parties or aspirants to resign to avoid bias during the electoral period.

In a statement, Chiloba said all journalists seeking elective posts should resign by April 9, 2022.

“If a person working on programs for a station becomes a candidate or is employed or retained in any capacity by a political aspirant or a political party, he/she shall go on leave for the duration of the election period or his employment may be terminated by the station,” the CAK statement read in part.

He further asked media houses to follow the guidelines given by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) when handling journalists aspiring for elective positions.

“Therefore, the Authority requires broadcasting licenses to ensure that aspiring candidates associated with or employed by their stations take the required leave of office by 9th April 2022 as gazetted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission,” he said.

“Uphold the democratic principles of our nation especially during the electioneering period by providing equitable coverage and opportunities to political parties and candidates ensuring that broadcasting platforms are not misused to propagate hate speech, or to incite people to violence among others.”

Some of the media personalities who have already declared their interests to vie for various elective posts in the country include Felix Odiwuor who is commonly known as Jalang’o, Tony Kwalanda, Jackie Maribe, Alex Mwakideu, Kendagar Obadiah among others.

Royal Media Services (RMS) has already ordered its staff running for elective office to tender their resignations.

In a memo signed by Group Managing Director Wachira Waruru, RMS ordered staff members to hand in their resignation letters by March 1, 2022.