Zuchu clocks 1 million Youtube subscribers





Tanzanian singer Zuhura Othman Soud, best known by her stage name Zuchu, has received her YouTube Gold Creator Award after clocking 1,000,000 subscribers.

The Sukari hitmaker has already gathered another 240,000 subscribers since hitting 1 million in March this year, a record that saw her become the first female artiste in Africa to achieve such a milestone within 11 months.

She shared the news on her social media, appreciated her fans for support.

“I can’t thank you enough. Thank you so much for your endless support. Waiting for our gold plaque-like.”

In March 2021,she became the first female artiste in East Africa to clock 1 million subscribers on YouTube.

Zuchu beat fellow musician Nandy, who was the leading Female artiste with most subscribers in East Africa.

“1,000,000 Subscribers Asanteni sana kwa upendo huu uliopitiliza wa kuniwezesha kufika subscribes 1 million ndani ya miezi 11 .Nina vingi vya kuwashukuru ila kwa leo history hii tulioweka ndo ya muhimu .We have reached 1,000,000 million subscribers on YouTube I can’t thank you enough. Thank you so much for your endless support . Waiting for our gold plaque like 😎,” wrote Zuchu.

Zuchu also became the first female artiste in Sub-Saharan Africa to clock 1 million views on YouTube within 22 hours through her song, Sukari.

The song has since received over 39 million views just 4 months since its release.