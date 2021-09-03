Zimbabwe apologize to Kenyan YouTuber over mistreatment at airport

Amid a backlash on social media, Zimbabwe has issued a public apology to a Kenyan YouTuber who recently shared her not-so-pleasant ordeal at the hands of immigration officials at the Robert Mugabe International airport in Harare.

Via a statement on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage also confirmed that investigations were underway to get to the bottom of the incident.

This is to you @kenyansista. Our sincere apologies. Investigations are currently underway to ascertain all the facts. Anyone caught on the wrong side of the law will be dealt with accordingly. Full statement below👇 pic.twitter.com/jx7xh1e0Gk — Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage (@Moha_Zim) August 31, 2021

The Kenyan namely Mercyline Masanya, but commonly known by her stage name African Tigress, had claimed she was profiled when she arrived at Zimbabwe’s main airport.

She also suggested Immigration officials at the country’s main airport demanded a bribe.

The YouTuber who boasts more than 100,000 subscribers, and has visited Gambia, Nigeria, Guinea Bissau, South Africa, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Uganda in recent times in what she says is the ‘urge’ to document the African story, accepted the apology.

Zimbabweans 🇿🇼 have taught my followers and I what true love is.

Thank you for the love. I truly didn't expect so much love & support to a stranger(me).

I had a special feeling about this country even before I visited. It's always good to follow my instincts. I love you all.🇰🇪🇿🇼 — African Tigress (@kenyansista) September 1, 2021

Zimbabweans on social media also protested the Kenyan’s treatment.

The Zimbabwean Government must APOLOGIZE to @kenyansista whose video has gone viral for the nasty experience and ordeal she experienced at Robert Mugabe International Airport. We say daily that the levels of corruption are now the biggest enemy against this once great nation! pic.twitter.com/q5a0frgHzJ — Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) August 31, 2021