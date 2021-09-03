Join our Telegram Channel
Zimbabwe apologize to Kenyan YouTuber over mistreatment at airport

By Hillary Kimuyu September 3rd, 2021 1 min read

Amid a backlash on social media, Zimbabwe has issued a public apology to a Kenyan YouTuber who recently shared her not-so-pleasant ordeal at the hands of immigration officials at the Robert Mugabe International airport in Harare.

Via a statement on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage also confirmed that investigations were underway to get to the bottom of the incident.

The Kenyan namely Mercyline Masanya, but commonly known by her stage name African Tigress, had claimed she was profiled when she arrived at Zimbabwe’s main airport.

She also suggested Immigration officials at the country’s main airport demanded a bribe.

 

The YouTuber who boasts more than 100,000 subscribers, and has visited Gambia, Nigeria, Guinea Bissau, South Africa, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Uganda in recent times in what she says is the ‘urge’ to document the African story, accepted the apology.

 

Zimbabweans on social media also protested the Kenyan’s treatment.

