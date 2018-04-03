Diamond Platinumz with his daughter Latiffa Dangote and son Nillan Dangote. PHOTO | COURTESY

Ugandan-born socialite Zari Hassan seems to have had enough of baby daddy Diamond Platinumz.

Over the weekend, she unfollowed him with their children’s accounts.

Both Tiffa and her brother Nillan were only following six accounts; their parents and step-brothers. But on Tuesday, the number of follows reduced to five.

The children’s Instagram accounts are believed to be run by their mother.

Zari was in Dubai for Easter with her three sons sired by the late Ivan Ssemwanga, as Diamond appeared at an event in Tanzania with his second baby mama Hamisa Mobetto.

During her Dubai trip, Zari filmed herself singing along to Diamond’s new song ‘African Queen’.

Hours later, videos surfaced online of Diamond embracing Hamisa during the event.

Hamisa went as far as appreciating Diamond’s dressing, while the singer complimented her looks and said their son, Dully is proud of them.



