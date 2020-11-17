Zari: This is why I broke up with King Bae





Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan has revealed the reason why she broke up with her mysterious lover ‘King bae’ after parting ways with bongo flava singer Diamond Platnumz.

The mother of five introduced the mysterious man to the world, few months after dumping Diamond back in 2018.

The two shared photos of their fun times for over a year and at one time it was reported that they had held a private wedding in South Africa.

Months later fresh reports emerged that Zari had parted ways with the mysterious man whose identity she never revealed on her social media feeds.

At the time, she did not explain the reason for their split amid wild rumours.

However, in an interview moments before leaving Tanzania for South Africa after a one-week stay in Diamond’s house, Zari opted to share the details of what went wrong between her and King Bae.

“King Bae alikuwepo and he was such a chilled guy lakini kuna vitu vingine vimetokea kama mtu unaona I’m not (part of). With love sometimes shit happens, like that one didn’t last and we went our separate ways but we still talk once in a while,” Zari said.

Zari also revealed that it was Diamond who reached out to her after she accused him of being deadbeat dad after they parted ways, leading to her visiting him in Tanzania accompanied by their two children.

“He is the one who sent me a text and that’s how we started talking. He wanted to actually come and see the kids (in South Africa) but then lockdown happened. When the locked down was eased he said he couldn’t come because of his involvement in the campaigns but said he wanted the kids to come. I didn’t have problem with that,” she explained.

She maintained that she was not contemplating getting back with Diamond but was happy that he was back in the lives of their children Tiffah and Nillian as they father.