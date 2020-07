Zari: I was once a victim of domestic violence

Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan has revealed that she was once a victim of domestic violence.

Zari posted on social media on the tribulations she went through, being a victim of domestic violence at a time when her popularity had grown.

She says it took tremendous effort to make the decision to walk away, because of her status and societal expectations.

Luckily for her, she was able to make the decision to leave.

“Mimi ni muhanga wa unyanyasaji wa kimwili, ilichukua ujasiri mkubwa sana wa kuweza kujitambua na kusema kwa sasa inatosha. Hivi kweli lazima nisubiri mpaka nifike kwenye jeneza bila kusema chochote?” asked Zari.

“Siku zote huwa tunaogopa, hasa kitu gani watu watasema, labda nitahukumiwa au labda nimejitakia mwenyewe au labda sisi tuna mahusiano mazuri kwamba kitu gani familia na jamii watasema. hapana, mimi ni mtu maarufu itaniletea aibu kwenye jina langu,” she added.

“Na sina sehemu ya kwenda, wapi nitakula, siwezi kupata kazi, nawaondoa watoto wangu kwa baba yao, nitakataliwa na familia yangu, nitakuwa mke au mwenza mbaya kwa sababu baadhi ya wanawake wa kiafrika walikuzwa katika katika mazingira ya kubaki na waume zao kwa vyovyote itakavyokuwa.”

Zari says that she received a lot of condemnation and insults because of her decision to leave.

“Mara nyingi nimekuwa nikiulizwa kwa nini naacha utajiri wote wakati wanawake wengine wanautafuta. Niliitwa mjinga. Huku wakiwa hawajui kitu ambacho kipo nyuma ya pazia,” she went on.

Zari advises women in abusive relationships to leave saying there is no perfect timing.

“Hamna muda muafaka lakini ngoja nikuambia kitu, kila kitu kinaanzia kwako wewe mwenyewe. Kwa sababu kadri unakaa kimya na kufumbia macho kwa namna yoyote ile, haiwezi kuisha,” explained Zari.

“Hakuna sababu ya kunyanyaswa hata kama akiwa yeye ni mbaya au laa, hauna haki ya kumpiga mwanamke. Kumpiga mwanamke kama mtoto mdogo,” she went on.

The mother of five, however, did not mention the person who used to beat her.

Zari has been in two public relationships: One with the father of her three boys, the late Ivan Ssemwanga, and Tanzania singer Diamond Platnumz, whom they share two children.

Just this week, Diamond’s other ex-girlfriend Wema Sepetu revealed that the singer used to beat her up and she enjoyed it.