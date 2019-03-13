Socialite Zari Hassan hospitalised over undisclosed ‘serious’ illness





Uganda-born socialite Zari Hassan has been hospitalised over an undisclosed illness.

So severe is the illness that doctors have placed her on intravenous treatment

The mother of five shared a picture on Snapchat that showed her lying on a hospital bed as she received a drip.

Zari however did not reveal what is ailing her.

She captioned the picture; “I’m seriously sick, but the devil is lying”.

The 38 year-old socialite had over the weekend shared photos of herself enjoying a pool party with close associates.

Lately Zari has been the subject of comparisons with Kenyan beau Tanasha Donna who is currently dating her ex-boyfriend and father of her two kids Diamond Platnumz.

Zari dumped Diamond on on Valentine’s Day two years ago over claims of rampant infidelity.