Ugandan-born socialite Zari Hassan snubbed Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz on Father’s Day, choosing instead to recognise her late ex-husband Ivan Ssemwanga.

Zari posted a short message on Instagram wishing a happy Father’s Day to herself, her late husband and single mothers.

“Happy father’s day to me, the late Don and all the women playing both roles. We are the real MVPs….. gone but you still here for us in all possible ways. We miss you!”

The post appears to be the final nail on the coffin to Diamond’s recent frantic efforts to reunite with his ex-lover.

Zari and Diamond parted ways acrimoniously in February after being together for three years.

Zari called off the relationship on Valentine’s Day by posting a picture of a black rose and a lengthy message to Diamond, saying she was tired of the singer’s infidelity.

However, the two sparked rumours of reunion after the release of Diamond’s latest song titled ‘Iyena’ that captures the couple looking very much in love.

